Judy A. Cox, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judy A. Cox, 77, passed away on Sunday morning, February 9, 2020 at the Grove in New Wilmington with her family by her side following a brief illness.

She was born in Farrell on November 11, 1942 a daughter of Claire and Maude (Powell) Winner.

Judy was a 1960 Alumna of Hickory High School and would go on to marry her sweetheart, John W. Cox, on April 14, 1961.

Besides being a devoted wife and mother, Judy in earlier years had worked for several area diners as a cook but most recently had been a greeter for Walmart.

She was a member of Neshannock Alliance Church.

She enjoyed reading and playing games on her Kindle but her greatest joy of all was spending time being with her family.

Judy leaves behind her daughter, Brenda (Roger Wigton) Hughes of Mercer; sons, John W. (Monica Clutter) Cox, Jr. of Mercer and Rick (Peggy) Cox of New Castle; her grandchildren, Tammy (Kris) Josa, Amy (Mike) Zec, Jennifer (John Klingensmith) Lacey, Michael (fiancée, Brittiny Porterfield) Cox and Davey (Allena) Cox; her six great-grandchildren, Cadence, Landon, Ivan, Avery, Jaylynn and Dylan; by her brother, Larry Darby and sisters, June Vodenichar and Connie Kahle.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Cox, Sr. on March 4, 2010; her parents and stepfather, Clifford Darby; a sister, Grace Clay and her beloved dog, Elmo.

Friends may visit with her family from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Strret, Sharon.

A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. following visitation in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, February 13, with Rev. Jeffrey Smith, Pastor of Neshannock Alliance Church officiating.

Burial will be next to her husband at America’s Cemetery.

