HERMITAGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Jody” A. Franek, III, 66, of Hermitage, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday evening April 8, 2023 following a battle with cancer.

Jody was born on February 11, 1957 in New York City the son of Joseph A. Franek Jr. and Vivian (Ruggiero) Franek.

He was a 1975 graduate of New Canaan High School and went on to attend the University of Colorado Boulder. Jody enjoyed Semester at Sea before graduating with a bachelors degree in accounting.

Jody married the former Kathleen Peacock on June 21st, 1986 and they have shared over 40 years together and the love of their children Hana and Joseph.

He was the owner and operator of his family business the Franek Consumer Discount Company in Farrell for many years until his retirement.

Jody enjoyed traveling with his family especially to the beach in Fort Lauderdale Florida. He also loved golfing, his car collection, and spending time with his family.

His memories will continue to live on through his wife Kathy, daughter Hana Miller and her husband Kerby; son Joseph A. Franek IV; grandson Joseph A. Franek V; sister Catherine Cibere and her husband Andrew; and father-in-law Charles Peacock.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother Robert Franek.

A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Monday April 17, 2023 at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home at 555 East State Street in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Friends may visit with his family beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service.

Burial will take place at St. Ann’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Amaryllis Hospice

Friends are invited to express their condolences and share their memories with Jody’s family by visiting www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph “Jody” A. Franek III, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 14 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.