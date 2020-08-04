Jon L. Steenson, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jon L. Steenson age 79, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning July 31, 2020 in the Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was born in White Plains, New York on April 11, 1941 to the late Donald and Mildred (Schermer) Steenson.

Jon was a 1959 graduate of Searside High School and a 1964 graduate of Lafayette College.

He served our county with the United States Army in Germany where he met Dorothy “Dotty” Kotlan, a girl from Cleveland who would become his sweetheart. Following his honorable discharge having attained the rank of Captain, he and Dotty were married in November of 1968 and returned to the United States.

He was the owner and operator of Jon L. Steenson & Associates in Hermitage for many years.

Jon was a talented and skilled wood worker creating many beautiful bowls and goblets on his wood lathe. He was a member of the Shenago Valley Chorale for over twenty-five years, a great scratch golfer and always a die-hard New York Giants fan.

Jon’s memory will continue to live on through his wife of more than fifty-one years Dotty, their children Donald Steenson and his wife Carol, Heather Steenson, and Jon Steenson and his wife Ellie, his sister Bobby Keeler and five grandchildren.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street Sharon, PA 16146.

In Jon’s honor, contributions may be made to the Shenango Valley Chorale ATTN: Development PO Box 509 Sharon, PA 16146.

