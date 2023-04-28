SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes)- Johnna M. Deitz, of Sharon, unexpectedly passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, April 26, 2023. She was 33 years old.

She was born in Sharon on October 10, 1989 to John J. and Zena L. (White) Deitz.

Johnna was a devoted mom and aunt who loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved to help babysit her nieces and nephews.

She leaves behind to always cherish her memory parents, John Deitz of East Brady, Pennsylvania and Zena Deitz of Greenville, Pennsylvania; her children, Jordan, Ma’Nya nd Resean; siblings, Jennifer and Meagen Deitz, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Johnny Deitz of New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; grandparents, Daniel and Nancy Hess; her aunts and uncles, Tina Marcacci, Corina (Robert) Zikmund, Toni (Robert) Raseta, Nancy Williams, Mary Deitz, Bob Deitz, Jim Mortimer and Hedi Young; her nieces and nephews, Austin, Jayla, Kyanne, Caden, Kaylee and Rhian and by her partner, Eugene.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Leo and Edith White and Clarence and Vick Deitz; her aunts, Cindy Lou Houfek and Rebecca “Becky” White and her cousins, Bobby and Michael Deitz.

Friends may visit with her family from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A private internment will take place with her family in Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon.

Friends and family may share memories with Johnna’s family by visiting her tribute at www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

