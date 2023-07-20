MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Cox, Jr., of Mercer, unexpectedly passed away on the evening of Friday of July 14, 2023 in the emergency department of UPMC Horizon in Farrell. He was 55.

John was born in Farrell on August 31, 1967 to John W. Cox, Sr. and Judy A. (Winner) Cox.

He had worked as a truck driver throughout his life and had last driven for the former Crown Metal in Brookfield.

John loved being a dad and papa, and cherished spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and dirt track racing. John was a skilled dart thrower and had been on several dart teams. A lifelong diehard Cleveland Browns fan, John especially loved his bright orange Dodge Ram pickup.

He leaves behind to always cherish his memory his children Jennifer (John Klingensmith) Lacey of Wheatland, Pennsylvania, Michael (Brittiny) Cox of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Davey (Allena) Cox, of Mercer, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Ivan, Alivia, Avery, Blake, Gabby, and Rian; bother Rick (Peggy) Cox of New Castle, Pennsylvania; sister Brenda (Roger Wigton) Hughs of Mercer, Pennsylvania; his sister-in-law’s Tabitha (Frank) Dobbins of Lordstown, Ohio; Estee (Mike) Helterbran of Girard, Ohio; Randee (Joe) Warga of Portland, Tennessee; and by his beloved Great Pyrenees “Sis”.

In addition to his wife of more than thirty years the former Monica L. Clutter who passed on April 23, 2023, he was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may visit with his family from Noon-2:00 p.m. on Saturday July 22, 2023 at Sample- O’Donnell Funeral Home at 555 East State Street in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Friends and family may share memories with the John’s family by visiting his tribute at www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.