John B. Schell, Sr., Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John B. Schell, Sr. of Brookfield, formerly of Hermitage, passed away from natural causes on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the Sharon Regional Medical Center. He was 97.

Born October 3, 1922 in Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania, he was the eldest son of the late Daniel and Nellie Schell.

John served as a Staff Sargent in 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army during World War II, serving in the European Theater of Operations. He participated in the campaigns in Normandy, Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe. John was a Purple Heart recipient and awarded the Good Conduct Medal, Distinguished Unit Badge, European African Middle Eastern Service Campaign Medal with four Bronze Stars and the World War II Victory Medal.

Following his discharge, he returned home to work at Greenville Steel Car, Davey Tree Service and lastly, for the Hickory School District Maintenance Department.

John was a longtime member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.

He loved life, enjoying being around his family and friends. He also enjoyed camping and watching all of the wild animals that came to eat there. Most of all he loved being a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, older brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law, uncle and friend.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

John leaves behind his two sons, John ”Jack” B. Schell, Jr. and his wife, Mary of Brookfield and Brian K. Schell and his wife, Robin of Hermitage; his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; his brother and his sister.

He was preceded in death by his wife of over fifty years, Norma Jean (Wheaton) Schell, whom he married November 13, 1947; his son, Richard A. Schell and his wife, Kathy Schell; infant grandson, James E. Schell; nine brothers and a sister.

Friends may visit with his family from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 159 Todd Avenue, Hermitage, PA.

A funeral service will follow in the church beginning at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Dr. E. Thomas officiating.

Burial will be next to his wife at Oakwood Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in his memory to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 159 Todd Avenue, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street in Sharon.

