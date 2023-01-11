TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) -JoAnne Naomi McNeish passed away on Friday evening January 6, 2023 at UPMC Greenville Hospital. She was 85 years old.

She was born in Masury, Ohio on February 24, 1937 to James and Ruth (Baxter) Richmond and was a 1955 graduate of Brookfield High School.

JoAnne was an excellent homemaker and mother to her family and always placed her family before herself. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband William McNeish, Sr., son William McNeish, Jr., daughter Cheryl McNeish, granddaughters Tara and Lacey, and great-grandsons Liam and Max.

Preceding her in death were her parents.

There will be no public services and arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East state Street Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

