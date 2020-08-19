Janice R. Watson, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janice R. Watson passed away on Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 81 years old.

She was born in Fairmont, West Virginia on April 18, 1939 the daughter of the late Glenn and Edna (Haught) Yeager.

Janice was a homemaker and beloved mother, grandma, great-grandma to her family. She came from a musically inclined family and had been a drummer for many years locally in bands with her husband and brothers. She was very active part of her children and grandchildren lives and had helped to raise her great-grandson Chandler Schuller. In earlier times she had loved drawing and writing poems.

She will always be remembered by her children Timothy Domagalski and Christina Mullen both of Sharon, Jeffrey Balchick of Pittsburgh, Bruce Watson of Belvidere, Illinois; step-children Thomas Watson, John D. Watson Jr, Janet Saunders, Harlen Marshall; her sister Carol Lipinski of Girard, Ohio; brother Roger Yeager of Sharon; along with sixteen grandchildren and thirty-seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John D. Watson on November 1, 1995, her son Edward Domagalski, grandchildren Dana Domagalski and Michael Domagalski and by her siblings Pete Yeager, Glenn Yeager, Robert Yeager, Timothy Yeager, Gary Yeager, Daniel Yeager, Deloris Yeager and Joane Yeager.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Friends may visit with her family one hour prior to the start of the service.

Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.

