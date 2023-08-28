SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jamie Marie Forrester (Haseman) left this world on Monday, August 21, 2023 much like she lived it: unexpectedly, stubbornly, and with her own particular brand of crazy beautiful kindness. To summarize such a vibrant life seems too little.

Jamie graduated from Franklin Area Senior High School, served her country in the U.S. Army, and attended Lock Haven University but those things are less important. What is most important is that she left an impression on every person’s life she touched. Although her physical form has moved on, she will live on forever in the hearts and souls of the many people she loved and who loved her.

She was a country girl, an animal lover, an adventurer, an eristic, a singer, and a dreamer. She was fierce, clever, selfless, forgiving, challenging, kind, eclectic, unique, dedicated, stubborn, funny, sweet, compassionate, warm, and genuine. Jamie loved puzzles, math, hammocks, accessories, music, camping, and the outdoors. She was a loving sister, a caring daughter, a loving wife, a loyal friend, an outstanding bonus mom and gramma, a loving cousin, an adoring aunt and niece and so many more things to so many people.

Jamie leaves this life to her husband Bill Forrester, mother Bonnie Sherwin, sister Victoria Lynn Haseman, bonus kiddos Cole Forrester and Jeni Hetrick, a whole host of #Shernanigans, her friends, and her dog Pebbles.

She joins others in heaven including her father Jim Haseman, maternal uncles Major, Curt, Wayne, and a menagerie of beloved pets throughout her life that she cherished greatly.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home.

