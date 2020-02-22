James A. Murcko, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Andrew Murcko, 76, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, February 21, at home with his family by his side.

Jim was born June 9, 1943 in Hermitage to John and Lena Murcko and was a graduate of Hickory High School.



Captain James Murcko retired as Chief Pilot from Dad’s Dog Food in 2013. He was passionate about flying, fishing, boating, hunting, riding his Harley with his friends and most of all, his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by Carol Solyan, his companion of 25 years; her children, Jeff and Sheila Solyan and Amy and Kevin Balaska; daughters, Megan Keating, Katie Roth, Emily and Ryan Stanford; his brother, John and his wife, Rosie Murcko; brother-in-law, Ray Hricik; grandchildren, Andrew Keating, Alden, Conor and Maddie Roth, Luke Stanford, Lainey and Landon Solyan, Leah and Carson Balaska.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sandy Hricik; niece, Jean Marie Murcko.



Private arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home in Sharon.

Friends may sign the guest book for Jim’s family at www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

