WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Jane Taylor formerly of Wheatland, passed away early Saturday morning September 3, 2022 at Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation following a period of declining health.

She was born in Altoona, P ennsylvania on September 22, 1938.

Irene always was known as and went by her middle name of Jane was the daughter of Kenneth and Jessie (Heck) Miller.

She was raised in Sharon and graduated from Sharon High School in 1957.

Jane loved to play cards, tell jokes, enjoy butterflies and loved pink flamingos. She was well known to have made THE BEST macaroni salad and had a wonderful laugh.

She worked in several establishments as a bartender over the years and made friends wherever she went. Jane was a resident of Wheatland for many years and while there was the first full time female member of the Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department.

She is survived by her children and grandchildren, daughter Merilee, son Dean (Kyle, Seth, Jacob, Shelby) and daughter Courtney husband Jeff (Jaxson and Josey).

Preceded in death by her parents, younger brothers Kenneth (Patty) and William, and by her son in law Michael.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street in Sharon, P ennsylvania.

Memorial contributions in Jane’s honor may be made to St. Jude Memorial Giving 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

To sign the guestbook for Jane’s family, please visit www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jane Taylor, please visit our floral store.