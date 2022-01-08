TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Henry “Hank” Worch, of Transfer, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, December 28, 2021, at Clepper Manor in Sharon following a brief illness. He was 84 years old.

Hank was born in Chicago, Illinois, on November 26, 1937, a son of August and Alberta (Paris) Worch.

Following his graduation from high school, he served in the United States Army as a Private First Class during the Vietnam War.

After receiving his honorable discharge, Hank worked as a self-employed truck driver for more than 50 years before his retirement.

In his free time, he enjoyed browsing the internet and watching and rooting for the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers.

On February 24, 1973, Hank married his sweetheart the former Diane Lee Miller and together they shared nearly 49 years at each other’s side.

He is survived by his wife, Diane; daughter, Elizabeth Barillio and her husband, Chris, of Girard, Ohio; granddaughters, Leeann Ketcham and her husband, Travous, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and Cheyenne Taylor of Salem, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Maelee, Travous Jr., Sabrina, Jayden and by his siblings, August Worch, Jr. and his wife, Christine, Jeanie Taplin, Donna Beaver and her husband, Guinn and Cindy McCarthy and her husband, Joseph.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Marcus Worch; in-laws, Kenneth and Lydia Anne Miller and three sisters Marcy, Marjorie and Cathy.

Private arrangements are under the direction of the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

