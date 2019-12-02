Harold P. Zachrich, Sr., Fredonia, PA

FREDONIA, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harold P. Zachrich, Sr., 83, of Fredonia passed away on Monday morning, December 2, 2019 in the Sharon Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was born in Leipsic, Ohio on January 16, 1936 a son of Gilbert and Maud (Leatherman) Zachrich.

Harold served our country in the United States Army with the 11th Airborne Division, as a paratrooper, enlisting in 1954. He received his honorable discharge on February 7, 1957 having attained the rank of Specialist Grade 3.

He enjoyed flying and loved building remote controlled model airplanes. In the past he had belonged to several flying clubs and was also a licensed pilot and enjoyed taking his family for flights.

Harold leaves behind his children, Maggie Pentek and her husband, Dean, of Garfield Heights, Ohio, Curly Zachrich of Hadley, Pennsylvania, Andy Zachrich of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Will Zachrich and his wife, Jamie, of Fredonia; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, the former Margaret L. Kloss, whom he married on August 19, 1968 and passed away on April 7, 1997; two brothers and a sister.

Friends may call on from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 E. State Street in Sharon. A funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Burial will take place next to his wife at Rickert Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

