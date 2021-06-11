George Kachaylo, Jr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George Kachaylo, Jr. 79, of Hermitage passed away early Sunday morning, June 6, 2021 at Nugent’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born in Baltimore, Maryland the son of George and Margaret (Booth) Kachaylo Sr. on April 18, 1942.

George was a graduate of Hickory High School class of 1960, went on to work as an interior designer for Stark & Raines of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for many years before his return to the Shenango Valley.

Throughout his life he enjoyed collecting antiques, listening to various types of music and attending many theater productions.

He was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Hermitage where he had enjoyed attending different activities and functions.

George was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on the evening of Tuesday June 15, 2021 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ 159 Todd Avenue, Hermitage, Pennsylvania with Rev. Dr. E. Thomas officiating. Friends may visit with his family one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street in Sharon.

Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Paul’s Church of Christ.

