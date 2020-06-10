Gene McIntyre, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gene McIntyre, 83, passed away unexpectedly at 4:51 a.m. on Monday morning, June 8, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown following a heart attack he had suffered while working outside at his home several days prior.

Gene was born in Ashly, West Virginia on April 6, 1937, one of nine children of the late Joab and Hattie (Morgan) McIntyre.

Gene married his sweetheart the former Sarah Kay Cropp on February 13, 1971, together they would spend the next 48 years by each other’s side.

He was a proud to be a veteran of the United States Army and retired from I.N.R. Properties of Norwalk, Ohio where he had served as an apartment manager.

In his spare time, he enjoyed being an avid hunter.

Gene leaves behind to cherish his memories his daughter, Connie Rickard and her husband, Robert, of Mercer; his son, Greg Spencer of East Liverpool, Ohio; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and his brother, Carl McIntyre.

In addition to his wife, Sarah, who passed away on August 16, 2019, he was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Martha Smith and his six brothers, Hez, Bernard, Tracy, Denver, Argil and Arzie McIntyre.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street in Sharon.

Burial will be at Center Point Cemetery in Center Point, West Virginia.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 11, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.