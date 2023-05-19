FOWLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Freddie T. Carnes passed away late Wednesday morning, May 17, 2023, with his wife, Peg, by his side at Concord Care Center in Hartford just two days following his 93rd birthday.

He was born on May 15, 1930 in Sharon to James and Myrtle (Nye) Carnes.

He was a 1948 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

Throughout his life Freddie worked hard to manage the family farm in South Pymatuning Township. He also would spend over 20 years overseeing maintenance the for the Hartford United Methodist Church prior to his retirement in 1997.

Freddie was a beloved member of the Hartford Community Church in for many years where he and his wife attended regularly.

He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Margaret “Peg” Taylor of Fowler; his sister, Marilyn Mezei and her husband, George, of Georgia and by his nephews, Kevin and Brian Mezei.

Freddie was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may pay their respects on Monday, May 22, 2023 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Sample- O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania, where funeral services will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Gary Meikle, pastor of Hartford Community Church, officiating.

Burial will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Freddie will be greatly missed and especially remembered for his kindness, generosity and compassion for those in need.

