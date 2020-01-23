Francis Leo Ryan, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Francis Leo Ryan 91, formerly of Hermitage, passed away on Sunday morning January 19, 2020 at O’Neill Healthcare in Bay Village, Ohio.

The obituary is incomplete and will be published once finalized.

In accordance with Leo’s wishes a private gathering for his family will be held at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home in Sharon, Pennsylvania on Friday, January 24, 2020.

Entombment will take place at St. Rose Cemetery in Hermitage.

Friends may send condolences to Leo’s family at www.sampleodonnellfh.com.