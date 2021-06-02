Eudora “Dolly” Lynn (Myers) Braho, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Beloved mother, wife, and grandmother, Eudora “Dolly” Lynn (Myers) Braho, 76, passed away in her home on May 31, 2021.

A resident of Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was born Sept. 12, 1944 in Barberton, Ohio to Ralph and Doris Myers.

She was the love of her husband’s life, married for 57 years to Gerald “Jerry” Braho on August 21, 1965.

Dolly is survived by husband Jerry; two sons, Gerald A. (Michelina) Braho and Keith (Alisa) Braho; two daughters, Dianne Clark and Elaine “Lainy” (Daniel) Cano; four grandchildren, Adrianna Francis, Joseph Braho, Christine “Chrissy” Braho and Sebastian Cano; and two great-grandchildren. Additionally, she is survived by brother Donald Myers.

Dolly worked as an administrator/secretary at Hunter, Heiges & Gross Architects, Beckett Aviation, Packard Electric, and Fruit, Dill, Goodwin & Scholl Attorneys before retiring. She learned shorthand for use in her professional life, but also used it to keep many Christmas and birthday gift lists secret from her children over the years, much to their chagrin.

There was nothing Dolly couldn’t do, no matter how challenging. She did just about every type of craft there was, and was a perfectionist at them all: beading, crochet, macramé, cross-stitch, needlepoint, embroidery, and ceramics, to name a few. She won multiple awards for quilts and afghans over the years, including a first place award with the first of many quilts she made. She was also a skilled seamstress, making many Halloween costumes, doll clothes and play clothes for her children, curtains, pillows, etc. for the home, and later making dresses and performing alterations.

In the kitchen, she was an excellent cook, but she excelled at baking. She made and sold candy and chocolates, birthday cakes, wedding cakes and cookies, and always had dozens of Christmas cookies on hand during the holidays. Dozens upon dozens of cupcakes, cookies, and candy apples went to school with her kids for their classmates throughout the years and the refrigerator was never without a tub or two of icing to spread on graham crackers for a snack.

Dolly loved playing cards and many late nights were spent playing Euchre with her family. She also loved doing Sudoku puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and watching home improvement/DIY shows. She bought her daughters their first power drills and taught them they could fix and build things just as easily as anyone else could, a lesson they have carried with them throughout their lives. She also prized all of the handmade cards she received from friends and family throughout the years.

She had a quick-witted sense of humor and was a strong woman who took care of the family when her husband was in a severe accident. She will be missed greatly by her friends and family and all whose lives she touched.

The family requests that in accordance with the CDC guidelines no mask is required for those fully vaccinated.

Calling hours will be 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 E. State St., Sharon, with the funeral service immediately following at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Internment at Holy Trinity Cemetery.

