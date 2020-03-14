Esther “Becky” Gardner, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Esther Ethelle “Becky” Gardner, 96, formerly of Hermitage, passed away on March 12, 2020 in her home at St. Paul’s Community in Greenville.

Becky was born on March 11, 1924 in Quitaque, Texas the daughter of Marvin and Carrie Wise.

Following her graduation from high school, she met and married the love of her life J.C. Gardner on May 22, 1943. During J.C.’s Coast Guard service, Becky followed him when she was able and worked to provide a home until it was time to move on.

Following J.C’s discharge he attended Texas Tech University, Becky worked as a bookkeeper and dental assistant to help him through school. When J.C. began his career with Westinghouse in Houston, Texas, Becky remained at home to raise their two daughters, Sharon and Jean. Their young family was transferred to the Sharon Westinghouse in 1957 and they would remain in Hermitage for the remainder of their lives.

Her memories will live on through her daughters, Sharon Godfrey of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Jean Sample and her husband Harry of Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania; four grandsons, Jason (Christy) Sample, Jeremy (Aimee) Sample, Brent Godfrey and Drew (Pam) Godfrey and by her six cherished great-grandchildren, Brayden and Riley Sample, Raegan and Jayden Sample and Hayley and Brady Godfrey.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C., with whom she shared of more than 70 years on December 27, 2013.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Hickory United Methodist Church, 240 N Hermitage Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania with Rev. David Coul officiating.

If desired, contributions may be made in Becky’s name to the donor’s favorite charity.

Arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon. To sign the guestbook for Becky’s family, please visit www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

