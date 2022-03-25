HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ella M. Lee, 95, of Hermitage passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday morning, March 23, 2022 at UPMC Jameson in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Ella was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on February 5, 1927, the daughter of Cleve and Katie (Davis) Cregger.

Following her graduation from high school she furthered her education at Emory University where she obtained a Master’s Degree in Library Science.

Her husband of 32 years, Ronald W. Lee, whom she married on September 6, 1958, passed away on August 27, 1990.

During her earlier life, she and her husband were active in the family business at the former Leeland Golf Course in Hermitage until its ultimate sale.

She was a homemaker and always a devoted wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma to her family.

Ella was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church, Sharon, Pennsylvania and with the church served as the Clerk of Session and was a former president of the Presbyterian Women.

She had previously been a member of the Hermitage Women’s Club having twice served as club president.

Ella also enjoyed reading, golfing, sewing, knitting and loved spending time with all of her grandchildren and always looked forward to seeing her great-grandson, Rhett.

She will be always remembered by her children, Sharyl Lee Getway and her husband, Dan, of Hermitage and George Douglas Lee and his wife, Susan, of Fairview, Pennsylvania; her five beloved grandchildren, LCDR Sean Getway U.S.N. and his wife, Brandy, Amanda Getway, Samuel Lee, Benjamin Lee and Sydney Lee and her cherished great-grandson, Rhett Getway.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, George and Mary Cregger.

Calling hours will be on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. Glenn M. Hink, senior pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Sharon, officiating.

A private burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

Contributions in her honor may be made to the memorial fund of First Presbyterian Church, 600 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

