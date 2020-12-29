Eleanor Mae McGill, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor M. McGill, age 91, of Sharon, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Monday, December 21, 2020, with her daughter by her side and her family carrying her with prayer.

She was born in Sharon, on July 8, 1929, to Adam and Anna (Bastian) Klein.

She married her husband, James McGill, on September 17, 1954 and shared thirty-five years together with him before his passing on December 22, 1989.

Eleanor was above all a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She loved dancing, bowling and playing cards with her husband James.

She was a devote believer in God and a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sharon.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Damian) Albert; brother, John (Ruth) Klein; grandchildren, Melissa (Jeffery) Sipe, Jonathan Totin, Kenneth (Sara) Durst III, Meghan (Robert) Shearer and Jeffrey (Jessica) Totin II; along with her great-grandchildren, Camden, Colson, Lorelei, Calista, Harper and Jacob.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; daughter, Jamie Totin; along with eight brothers and sisters.

Our joys will be greater, our love will be deeper, our life will be fuller because we shared your moment.

A private service for her immediate family was held on Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street Sharon, PA 16146.

We ask that you remember her beautiful heart and carry her in your memory.

Burial took place at America’s Cemetery.

Friends may send condolences to Eleanor’s family at www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

