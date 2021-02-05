Edward M. David, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward M. David, of Sharon, passed away on Sunday morning, January 24, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Shenango in Farrell, following a brief illness. He was 76 years old.

He was born in Sharon on June 18, 1944, the only son of Edward and Mary (Degerolamo) David.

Following his graduation from Sharon High School in 1962, he attended what was then known as Youngstown College.

Ed retired from the accounts payable office of Sharon General Hospital with 32 years of service.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, the former Virginia Addis, who he married on April 22, 1972; their daughter, Mollie David of Sharon and his sister-in-law, Linda Addis of Hermitage.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private arrangements are by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, in Sharon.

