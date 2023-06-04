MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Kirila, 61, of Masury, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 30, 2023, in the Emergency Room of the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Eddie was born in Detroit, Michigan, on November 21, 1961, a son of Frank C. and Hadee G. (Baker) Kirila.

He was a graduate of Sharpsville High School, where he was a four-year basketball letterman. He later went on to graduate from New Hampshire State with a bachelor’s degree.

Eddie worked as a bookbinder in New Hampshire for many years before returning to the area.

He loved listening to music and was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

His memories will continue to live on through his wife, Susan Brannan-Kirila; stepson; grandson; siblings, Shirley Jessup, Kathleen (Bruce) Thomas, Frank (Paula) Kirila and Karen (Kevin) Hannah; his beloved dog, Bullet and by several nieces and nephews.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents; wife, the former Lynn Redding, who passed away on March 22, 2022; niece, Michelle Hannuska; nephew, William Hassel and brother-in-law, Walter Jessup.

Friends may visit with his family on Tuesday evening, June 6, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Sample- O’Donnell Funeral Home, at 555 East State Street in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Friends are invited to express their condolences and share their memories with Eddie’s family by visiting sampleodonnellfh.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.