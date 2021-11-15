Edmund S. Szabo, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edmund S. Szabo, Jr., age 68 of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, November 14, 2021 in Allegheny General Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born in Sharon on January 24, 1953 the son of Edmund and Shirley (Aggers) Szabo.

Following his graduation from Sharon High School he went on to work for General Motors Lordstown on the assembly line for 30 years before retirement.

Ed was an avid collector of comics and various toys and had formerly owned and operated Rainbow Comic & Videos in Hermitage. He had also owned a Dojo where he taught Karate and spent time volunteering at Animal Appeal, a pet shelter in Sharpsville.

He is survived by his wife, Agi Mireiter, whom he married on October 28, 1995; his brother-in-law, Terry Vought of Aiken, South Carolina and his partner, Pat Pinkard; nieces, Emma Vought of Charleston, South Carolina and Abby Ellis of North Augusta, Georgia and great-nieces and nephew, Katie, Ben and Lucy Ellis. He will also be missed by his beloved pets, Misty, Kitty Kitty and the dogs and cats at Animal Appeal whom he cared for, especially Lucas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Lynn Vought and his beloved pets, Schnapps, Ginger, Brandy, Rusty, Boze, Ruby, Penny, Domino, Homer, Snowy, Fritz and Sprite.

Private arrangements are by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street in Sharon.

Contributions in his honor may be made to Animal Appeal P.O. Box #197 Sharpsville, PA 16150.

