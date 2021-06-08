Duane A. Goodwill, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Duane A. Goodwill, age 85, formerly of Dougherty Avenue in Sharon, passed away early Tuesday morning, June 8, at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

