Duane A. Goodwill, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Duane A. Goodwill, 85, of Greenville formerly of Dougherty Avenue in Sharon passed away early Tuesday morning, June 8, 2021 at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

He was born December 14, 1935 in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a son of Paul C. and Helena (Sutherland) Goodwill.

Duane was a 1953 graduate of Meadville High School and enlisted in the Army in 1954 where he served as a demolition specialist in Germany. Following his honorable discharge, he moved to Sharon in 1960.

After his move to the Valley, he first worked as an interior decorator at Town & County of Hermitage prior to founding Goodwill Construction Company a career which he greatly excelled at.

Mr. Goodwill was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church where he had been a member of the choir, served as an Elder, deacon, trustee and member of the building committee.

His greatest joy was spending time with his wife and daughter.

Duane is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years the former Linda Miller of Greenville; his daughter, Kimberly Grimm and her husband, Bill, of Hermitage; brother, William Goodwill of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as well as close friends Bryan, Julie, Isabelle, Lily and Ava Bleakney whom he considered family and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Goodwill and three sisters, Janice Reynolds and Karen Piazza and Patricia Swartz who passed a couple of hours after Duane.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Faith Presbyterian Church 2370 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148. Friends may visit with his family at the conclusion of the funeral service.

A private interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude and appreciations to Dr. Aaron Listopad, St. Paul’s Home, Kindred Hospice and the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus for the compassion and care that was shown to Duane.

Arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Paul’s c/o Charitable Giving Office, 341 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

To sign the guestbook for the Duane’s family, please visit www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Duane A. Goodwill, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.