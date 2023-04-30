HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Seginak, formerly of West Middlesex, passed away on Thursday evening, April 27, 2023, at her home in Hermitage, following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. She was 52 years old.

Donna was born in Sharon on October 29, 1970, the daughter of Ronald Seginak, Jr. and Carolyn “Carrie” Sveda.

She was a graduate of Farrell High School and prior to her illness, she had worked at the front desk of Comfort Inn.

Donna, above all, loved being a mom and devoted herself to her son George with whom she shared a very close connection.

She leaves behind to always cherish her memory her son, George L. Moore; her father, Ronald Seginak, Jr. and his wife, Rosanne, all of Warren, Ohio; her siblings, Ronald Seginak III of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Billy Bauder and his wife, Michelle, of Brookfield, Ohio and stepsister, Melinda Minor and her husband, Donny, of Lordstown, Ohio; her cousin and longtime dedicated caregiver, Sarah Beck of Hermitage, along with several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Carrie Bauder and her stepfather, William Bauder and her grandparents, Ronald and Ledora Seginak, Sr. and Joseph and Wanda Sveda, Jr.

A Private Funeral Service will be held at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home at 555 East State Street in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Burial will take place near her family at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon.

Friends and family may share memories with Donna’s family by visiting her tribute at sampleodonnellfh.com.

