SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Jean McMath, age 88 of Sharpsville, passed away on Wednesday evening, May 17, 2023 at Clepper Manor in Sharon.

Dolores was born in Sharon on February 3, 1935 the daughter of Cammellious and Helen (Grandy) Boles.

She had worked at the former Gosser’s Gift and Office Supply in Greenville and also enjoyed camping and taking trips gambling.

Dolores leaves behind to always cherish her memory her children, Thomas (Christi) McMath, David McMath, Lorene (Gary) Bok and Tina (Barbara Livingston) Roch; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private funeral services will be held according to her wishes.

Arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

