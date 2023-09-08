HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis A. Jones, 72, of Hermitage, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Brighton Rehab and Wellness in Beaver, Pennsylvania.

Dennis was born in Sharon on April 30, 1951 to the late Harry and Helen (Hetrick) Jones, Jr. and was brother to the late Jeffery Jones.

He was a 1969 graduate of West Middlesex High School.

He was a member of Youngstown Sheet Metal Workers Local 33 and had retired from D&G Mechanical in West Middlesex.

Dennis was a lover of all things outdoors, hunting, traveling, the beach and electronic gaming. Usually happy and smiling, he knew how to have a good time and was never happier than when he had sand between his toes.

He leaves behind to always cherish his memory his wife of 31 years, the former Ruth M. Howe, whom he married on April 10, 1992; their children, Shaina Jones, Karen Atkinson, Jason Jones and David Atkinson; several nieces, nephews, grand and great-grandchildren, as well as in-laws, Betty Jones, Evelyn Herman, John and Janice Howe and James and Cecilia Howe.

A Memorial Service to honor Dennis’s life will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Sample- O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. Friends may visit with his family one hour prior to the service, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

A private internment will be at Morefield Cemetery.

