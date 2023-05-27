HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dean A. Gathers, age 92, of Hermitage, passed away Friday morning, May 26, 2023, in St. John XXIII Home following a battle with cancer.

He was born on November 9, 1930 in Sharon, to Thomas and Pauline (Gourley) Gathers.

He was a graduate of Sharon High School.

Dean proudly served our country with the United States Navy during the Korean War before his honorable discharge in 1954.

During his time in the Navy, he married his sweetheart the former Elizabeth Carson on September 6, 1952. Together they would go on to share 46 years of marriage and their four children.

He was a well-known salesman for car dealerships in Sharon and Hermitage for many years.

Dean was also a beloved member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sharon since his baptism and where he and his wife attended regularly. Throughout the years he was involved in many church activities and positions.

In his later life he enjoyed traveling, visiting his family, golfing regularly and helping out with the Boy Scouts of Troop three.

Dean is survived by his four children, Thomas W. (Melanie) Gathers, William D. (Janice) Gathers, Ruth (Richard) Reedy and Jane (James) Price; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth on August 11, 1998; his parents and by his brothers, Leroy and Paul Gathers and sister, Betty Thomas.

Friends may pay their respects to Dean on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home at 555 East State Street in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, May 31, 2023 in the First Presbyterian Church of Sharon with Rev. Dr. Glenn M. Hink officiating.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Per Dean’s request, contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the memorial fund of the First Presbyterian Church of Sharon or to the Buhl Park Foundation.

Friends are invited to express their condolences and share their memories with Dean’s family by visiting sampleodonnellfh.com.

