David A. Leipheimer, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Leipheimer, 61, passed away on Monday afternoon July 6, 2020 at Edison Manor in New Castle following a period of declining health.

Dave was born in Sharon on September 3, 1958 to the late Harold C. and Wilma R. (Lloyd) Leipheimer.

He was 1977 alumni of Sharon High School and had enjoyed collecting comic books and miniature cars. Dave also enjoyed watching football especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and listening to all sorts of music in his home.

He leaves behind his sister Joyce Nodge and her husband James of Palmyra, Pennsylvania, his brothers Robert Leipheimer and his wife Sandra of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania and William Leipheimer and his wife Tamara of Fredonia, Pennsylvania along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Harold R. Leipheimer and sister Barbara Jean Miller.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State St. in Sharon.

Burial will take place with his parents at Oakwood Cemetery.

