SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – It is with our deepest sorrows that the Tillman Family would like to inform the death of our beloved husband and father Darden Vardaman Tillman on January 27, 2023.

He was born in Learned, Mississippi on December 4, 1950 to Margie Tillman.

Vardaman made a full life out of cross country truck driving to support his family and was the definition of a hard working man. To most he was stubborn but as a staple of the family we seen him as fair and a man of his word. He leaves behind a loving family that will forever miss his presence but know he will forever live on for generations to come

.

Darden leaves behind his wife, Teresa Tillman, His children Alice Anderson, Vardaman Anderson, Kenneth Anderson, Andrea Mallot, Ryan Mathews, and Timothy Tillman as well as Michael King and Angel Mathews. His grandchildren, Shamika Anderson, Vardaman Anderson, Jr., Trenedy Anderson, Kenneth Anderson, Jr., Treani Anderson, Katelyn Croom, Jacob Anderson, Carter Tillman, Emeric Tillman, Stella Tillman, as well as Michael King, Brooklynn Schell, Nevaeh King, Gabrielle King, Willow Schmitt, Jordan King, Arabella King, Penelope King, and Lincoln King, his great-grandchildren Seniyah Flowers and Kyro Lane, his siblings Gloria and husband Leslie Armstrong, Willie Smith, Michael Smith and wife Sophia, Karl Smith, Dominique Tanner and Joey Smith of California.



He is proceeded in death by Margie Tillman(mother), Joseph Smith (father), his twin sister, James King( father-in-law), Robin King(brother-in-law), and Nancy Porter(sister-in-law).

Private arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

To sign the guestbook for Darden’s family, please visit www.sampleodonnellfh.com.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Darden Vardaman Tillman, please visit our floral store.