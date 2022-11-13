SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel L. Lazor passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, surrounded by his daughters and family, following a period of declining health. He was 76.

Daniel was born on October 25, 1946, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Peter and Helen (U’Halie) Lazor.

Dan grew up in Sharpsville, graduating from Sharpsville High School in 1964.

He spent many years as a salesman and then water plant operator in Sharpsville. He then became a self-employed general contractor, often becoming friends with his customers.

He thoroughly enjoyed raising his three daughters. He will be missed for his knack of sending greeting cards to loved ones and friends and timing them to arrive on the actual day.

He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Jarvis (Jim) of Perrysburg, Ohio, Danelle Rondinelli (Pete) of Ottawa Hills, Ohio and Jennifer Tatta (Eric) of Holland, Ohio; his grandchildren, Brandon (Kendall Wilson) Mooi, Brianna (Cody Anderson) Mooi, Giselle (Nick Cook) Mooi, Kayley Tatta and Tessa Tatta; his sisters, Joan (Dennis) Meanor and Esther (Marko) Zrile; many nieces and nephews and his former wife, Monica (Fox) Lazor.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Marianne Eley, Gregory Lazor and Ruth Hinkle.

A memorial and celebration of life will be planned in the spring, one of his favorite times of year. Private arrangements were handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street Sharon, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Toledo Medical Center General Fund.

