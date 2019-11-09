Cory Robert Hughey, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cory Robert Hughey, 37, of Parma, Ohio, formerly of Brookfield, chose to end his life as he lived it, on his own terms, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on May 4, 1982.

Cory graduated from Brookfield High School in 2000, where he was class president and continued on to Youngstown State University, where he attained his Bachelor of Arts degree for telecommunications in 2008.

Cory currently was working as a sales representative for AT&T and before that, he worked for many years as a bartender at various locations in Youngstown, Ohio and Los Angeles, California.

Many lifelong friends came from those experiences where he connected with patrons and spent time to travel the country. He made sure to stop at the best amusement parks along the way for much-needed adrenaline rushes and stories that would be brought home and shared.

Cory truly had a gift for cooking and fine dining a passion, which he inherited from his father. When he cooked, you would always hear Rock music in the background, such as the White Stripes and Led Zeppelin. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan, particularly for the Cavaliers, an organization that he wrote blogs for and was able to celebrate with in their 2016 championship run.

He loved to make time for his family, especially to wrestle with his nephew, Kobe. Most of all he loved his little girl, Mojo, a dachshund/pug mix he adopted in Los Angeles and brought back all the way home to Ohio. Cory had an infectious energy and personality. He was caring and had a natural sense of humor that made him so unique and special to all of his friends and family.

Cory is survived by his siblings, Alexandra Hughey and her fiancé, Grant Heckmann and Chase Hughey, his wife, Emily and their son, Kobe, all from Pittsburgh and his best friends, John Bates of Hubbard, Joe Curiale of Houston, Tim Sturges of Parma and Antoine Tran of Cincinnati. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins of the Hughey and Martin families.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Robert Hughey.

Friends are welcome to gather in the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street in Sharon on Sunday afternoon, November 17, 2019, from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m.

A time of remembrance will begin at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Chase Hughey at 1451 Bower Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243, for Cory’s nephew, Kobe’s education fund.

