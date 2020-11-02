Connie S. Rickard, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTribute) – Connie S. Rickard, 48, of Mercer passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, October 25, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family following a hard fought two-year battle with colon cancer.

Connie was born at 2:35 p.m on Saturday afternoon, June 10, 1972 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to Gene and Sarah (Cropp) McIntyre.

Following her graduation from Mercer Area High School, Connie married her sweetheart Robert C. Rickard on July 21, 1990.

She was very active with her childrens’ activities and had been a volunteer with the Mercer Lady M’s Softball Team as their treasurer. Her love for the racetrack was second only to that which she held for her greatly valued family and friends. Not to be forgotten is her unforgettable smile and unbreakable faith in and admiration of God.

Her memory will forever live on through her husband of over 30 years Rob; her children: son, Bobby Rickard and daughter, Kayleigh Rickard, all of Mercer and by her brother, Greg (Tiffini) Spencer of East Liverpool, Ohio. She also leaves behind her beloved dogs, Nova and Carmen, as well as cat, Mysty.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah on August 16, 2019 and her father, Gene on June 8, 2020.

Private arrangements are under the care of the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home in Sharon. To sign the guestbook for Connie’s family, please visit www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

