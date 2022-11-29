GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clotilda Schell of Greenville passed away on Friday afternoon, November 25, 2022 at her home. She was 93 years old.

She was born November 20, 1929 in Grove City to the late Thomas and Rose (Anderson) McCann.

Following her graduation from Jamestown High School in 1947 she attended Thiel College for several semesters.

Clotilda worked for Western Union office on Canal Street in Greenville for 27 years and was their last clerk. She also worked as an LPN for the Mercer County Living Center (Woodland Place) for 18 years before her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Eugene Schell in 1991.

Mrs. Schell leaves behind her children, Thomas Schell, John Schell and Kathryn Schell; her stepchildren, Philip Schell U.S.M.C. with whom she resided and Sandra Mogren U.S.N.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The lives she was able to touch throughout her years were many.

Per her wishes, there will be a private burial and arrangements by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. Friends may send condolences at www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

