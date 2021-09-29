Cecelia “Sis” Garfoli, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Our precious mother Cecelia “Sis” Garfoli left this Earthly realm on Saturday, September 25, 2021, after fighting her battle with cancer.

She was born on March 18, 1955 in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

It would be wrong to say Sis lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. Through her we know what resilience and perseverance truly looks like. Just because she is no longer here, doesn’t mean she lost her fight.

A loving mother and homemaker, Sis was a remarkable cook and enjoyed making meals for her family, most especially over the holidays. She loved reading, shopping, scratch-off tickets and her many cats. She dedicated her entire life to her children and we take comfort in knowing she may now rest in peace alongside our brother, Eric.

She is survived by her husband, Francis of 35 years; sons, Chris (Kate) Dallacroce and Brian Dallacroce; daughter, Dana (Danny) Stephenson and many furbabies.

Sis was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Helen Kocholek; a sister, Mary Bowden; three brothers, Walter, John and Larry Kocholek and a son, Eric.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday October 1, 2021 at Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street in Sharon. Friends may visit with her family at 5:00 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the American Cancer Society.

