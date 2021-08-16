Carol L. Warner-Valla, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carol L. Warner-Valla, of Sharon passed away early Saturday morning, August 14, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital following a period of declining health. She was 64 years old.

Carol was born on in Sharon General Hospital on April 19, 1957 a daughter of Francis and Martha (Stillwagon) Warner.

She was a graduate of Gateway High School in Monroeville, Pennsylvania and went on to marry her sweetheart, Paul E. Valla, on May 28, 1976. Even though their journey of life would take them to places such as Riverside, California, Woodstock, Georgia and ultimately back to the Shenango Valley, she always remained a dedicated and loving wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma to her family.

Mrs. Valla is survived by her children, Cherie Baxter of Georgia, Stephanie Valla, Phyllis Valla, Michael Valla, Anthony Valla and Christopher Valla, all of Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Ashley, Madison, Autumn, Helena, Alec, Keegan, Brendan and Elaina; great-granddaughter, Riley and a great-grandson on the way; her siblings, Gary Warner, Jayne Thomas, Paul and Dennis Warner; several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and several close family friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul and by her brothers, Jim, Fran and Mark “Beaver” Warner.

A private funeral service for her family was held at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

