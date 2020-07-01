Carol E. Faber, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carol E. Faber, 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, June 30, 2020, in her home with her family by her side.

She was born in Sharon on October 4, 1943, to Harry G. and Evelyn (Diurba) Gilliland.

She was a 1961 graduate of Sharon High School and went on to marry her sweetheart Raymond Faber on August 1, 1964.

In addition to being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Carol had worked through the years in customer service for the Bell Telephone Company, Sears Automotive, and Liberty Mutual Insurance before her retirement.

She enjoyed cooking and baking for family gatherings and above all else loved spending time with her grandkids and attending their numerous functions and activities.

She leaves behind her children, Brian Faber and his wife, Sharronda, Jill Hodges and her husband, Chris, Evan Faber and his wife, Loren and by her grandchildren, Kristen and Joseph Faber, Lauren and Mark Munnell, Jr., Alex, Sommer and Olivia Hodges.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Raymond, on November 7, 2001; her parents, Harry Gilliland and Evelyn Gilliland-Vario and by her brother, Harry “Butch” Gilliland.

A funeral service will be held on Friday morning, July 3, beginning at 11:00 a.m., in the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home in Sharon.

Friends may pay their respects beginning at 10:00 a.m., until the time of the service.

A private burial will follow next to her husband at Oakwood Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in Carol’s memory to the Building of Hope Ministry.

To sign the guestbook for the Baker family, please visit www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol E. Faber, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 2, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.