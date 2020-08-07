Beverly A. Hunt, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly A. Hunt age 93, of 102 10th Street in Greenville passed away following a period of declining health with her daughter Julie at her side on Tuesday evening, August 4, 2020, at St. Paul’s Home.

She was born in Sharon on July 27, 1927 a daughter of John A. and Anna (Korpa) Jones, Sr.

Bev was employed for many years by the Mercer County Agency on Aging and also owned an operated a local eatery called the “Chuckwagon.”

She loved gardening, growing flowers, reading and was a wonderful classic cook and baker. Most of all Bev loved spending time with her family and was a wonderful mother, grandmother and a kind a generous friend to all.

Bev’s memory will continue to live on through her daughter, Julie A. Saadi of Greenville; her grandchildren, Alan R. Saadi of Greenville, Michael Hunt of Boyertown, Pennsylvania and Angela Moss and her husband, Scott, of Norfolk, Virginia; her great-grandson, Spencer Scott Moss and her daughter-in-law, Dorothy “Dottie” Hunt of Perkasie, Pennsylvania. Bev was the favorite aunt of many nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Jeffery R. Hunt and her five brothers and sisters.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

In Bev’s honor, contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter in Greenville.

To sign the guestbook for Bev’s family, please visit www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Beverly A. Hunt, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 9 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

More stories from WKBN.com: