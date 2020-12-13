Betty L. Milano, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. Milano formerly of the Hermitage, passed away on Thursday evening, December 10, 2020 at Avalon Springs Place, Mercer following a period of declining health. She was 89 years old.

She was born in Sharon on April 11, 1931 to Allen and Bertha (Schiffko) Wall and was a graduate of West Middlesex High School class of 1950.

Betty was a long-time member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Sharon. She had volunteered for many years with the Mercer County Mental Health Association and in earlier years been a Girl Scout Leader and a member of The Red Hat Society.

She also enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family on many camping trips.

She worked as an assembler for Packard Electric retiring in 1999 with 32 years of service.

Survivors include her children, Candace (Robert) Schofield of Masury, Cindy (Mark) Argenziano of West Middlesex, Tammy (Donald) Hoover of Mercer, Ricky (Lynn) Rowe of Rouseville, Tina Winiecki of Hermitage and Joseph (Lena) Milano of Sharon; her brother, Bob (Martha) Wall of California; her sister, Donna Robb of Hermitage; along with her beloved ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Rowe and Anthony Milano; her sons, Dennis and Kenneth Rowe; daughters, Vicky Rowe and Toni Lee Fruit and by her brothers, Gustav, Allen and George Wall.

A private service will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146 with Pastor Rick Stauffer, officiating.

Burial will take place at America’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in her memory.

Friends may view the obituary and send condolences the Milano family at www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

