Betty Jane (McGaffic) Iliff, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jane Iliff, 90, passed away on Monday afternoon, December 30, 2019, in her home while under the care of hospice with her family by her side following a brief illness.

She was born in Sharon, on September 27, 1929, a daughter of Ivon and Mary (Rowe) McGaffic.

Betty was a 1947 Alumna of Sharon High School and received her L.P.N. in 1973 from the Mercer County Vocational Technical Institute.

Betty worked at Westinghouse prior her marriage to Charles L. Iliff, on December 15th, 1950.

While raising her family she was a devoted wife and mother. She also continued her L.P.N career working for Sharon General Hospital and later at St. John XXIII Home until becoming a caregiver to her mother, mother-in-law and eventually to her husband. She also enjoyed cooking, reading, sewing and riding with her family on motorcycles. Her greatest joy of all was reading her Bible and spending time with her family.

Betty leaves behind her daughters, Janet Adams and her husband, Bruce of Sharon, Priscilla Iliff of Hermitage; her grandsons, Ryan Adams and his wife, Alicia, Scott Adams and his wife, Nickee and her great-grandchildren, Kendall, Cole and William Adams.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Iliff, on September 14, 1996; brother, Harold “Pete” McGaffic and by her sisters, Lauretta Roshala and Marjorie George.

Friends may visit with her family from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State St. in Sharon.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday morning, January 4, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Friends are welcome to call one hour prior to the start of the service.

Burial will be next to her husband at America’s Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in her memory to Grace in the Wilderness Fellowship or to the donor’s favorite charity.

