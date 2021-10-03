Barbara J. Cole, Brookfield, PA

BROOKFIELD, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Cole, 89, of Brookfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday afternoon, September 20, 2021, in her home.

She was born on August 21, 1932 in Sharon to Paul and Hazel (Redmond) Heasley.

Barbara was a 1950 graduate of Brookfield High School and shortly thereafter became the high school secretary for several years.

She then moved on to work for the auditing department of the former McDowell Bank in Sharon. For the majority of her career Barbara worked as a pharmacy technician at several area pharmacies including Penn Ohio Drug, Shenango Valley Hospital, Valley View Department Store and lastly retiring from the Giant Eagle Pharmacy in Brookfield.

She was a member of the Sharon First United Methodist Church.

In her free time, Barbara enjoyed taking bus tours to various destinations, casinos, as well as building and working on Thomas Kinkade puzzles. Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her family in her home on special occasions and during the holidays.

She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey A. Cole and his wife, Mary, of Hubbard and Paul E. Cole and his companion, Christine Byknish, of Brookfield, along with her granddaughters, Caitlin Cole and Jennifer Dolenic and her husband, Mitch.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, H. Edwin Cole whom she married on July 9, 1951 and preceded her on July 23, 2015; her parents and by her siblings, Shirley A. Heasley and Robert P. Heasley.

A private graveside service was held at the Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Angel’s for Animals, 4750 South Range Road Canfield, OH 44406.

