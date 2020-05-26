Barbara J. Battyanyi, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Battyanyi, 78, of Transfer passed away on Saturday morning, May 23, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brief illness.

She was born in West Springfield, Pennsylvania on May 13, 1942, one of five children of Jess and Evelyn Matters.

Barb was a 1960 graduate of Farrell High School and shortly thereafter married her sweetheart Joseph J. Battyanyi, Jr. on July 13, 1963.

Barb was a longtime member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ where she was active in the women’s fellowship.

She enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Women’s International Bowling Congress and also served as vice president of the Sharon Little League Association when her boys were younger. When at home, Barb loved working in her flower and vegetable gardens, spending time at her pool, koi pond, listening to country music and cooking many wonderful dishes for her family.

Mrs. Battyanyi had worked as a supervisor for AVI Food Systems before her retirement.

She is survived by her husband of more than 56 years, Joe; her sons, Joseph Battyanyi III and his wife, Susan, of Midway, Georgia and Ken Battyanyi of Carnegie, Pennsylvania; her four grandchildren, Michelle, Joseph IV, Nicholas and Jessica and by her brother, Douglas Matters and his wife, Heidi, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, Jim and Warren Matters.

Friends may pay their respects to Barb from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 159 Todd Avenue in Hermitage (Everyone entering the church is required to wear a mask and social distancing guidelines will be followed). A funeral service will follow the visitation beginning at 6:30 p.m. with Rev. Dr. E. Thomas, officiating.

A private burial will be at St. Rose Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home in Sharon. To sign the guestbook for Barb’s family, please visit www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara J. Battyanyi, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 27, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.