Barbara Ann Kish, Mercer, PA – Obituary

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Kish, 82, passed away at Avalon Springs Place in Mercer, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 14, 1936 to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Matyas.

She graduated from North High School in Youngstown, Ohio in 1955 and entered the United States Army where she served for two years. Upon returning from the military, she married Richard F. Kish on July 5, 1957.

Barbara was a lifelong lover of animals. She was a 4H advisor for the Coitsville Satellites for ten years and she dedicated her time to raising Burmese and Tonkinese cats in her own business, Laki Cattery. She also raised German Shepherds and Beagles and owned Briarhaven Kennels. She was an active member in the Mahoning Shenango Kennel Club, the United Burmese Cat Fanciers, The Tonkinese Breeders Association and Lodge 66 Pensionnaires.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, Richard F. Kish; her children, Richard M. (Elaine) Kish, Rachelle (Kish) Kershner and Robert M. Kish; her sister, Jolene (Matyas) Kunovich; her two granddaughters, Heather (Rich) Swincicki and Melissa (Shawn) Rentz and her six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Matyas.

A funeral service will be held on Friday evening, July 26 at 7:00 p.m. at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street in Sharon. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the start of the service, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

To sign the guestbook for Barbara’s family, please visit www.sampleodonnellfh.com.