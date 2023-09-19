FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Yurcic Johnson, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at her son’s residence in Bellwood, Pennsylvania, following a convalescent stay at Presbyterian Village at Hollidaysburg.

Born April 5, 1943, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was a beacon of love, compassion and wisdom, with a personality and sense of humor that enlivened every room she entered and brightened every heart that she touched.

Raised in the heart of Sharon by her parents, Andrew “Andy” Yurcic and Barbara Petok Barkovich Yurcic, Anne was nurtured in the values and traditions of St. Anthony Roman Catholic Croatian Church. Her early life on Water Street gave birth to friendships and memories that have lasted a lifetime.



Anne met her soulmate, Thomas E. Johnson, in beauty and barber school. Their union led to a lifelong partnership in business and love until Thomas’ untimely passing in 1993. Resilient as ever, Anne earned an associate degree in Specialized Business from Shenango Valley School of Business and committed 28 years to Mercer County Children and Youth Services.



Anne was a devoted mother to her sons and daughter-in-law, Andrew J. Johnson of Bangkok, Thailand, Eric T. Johnson and Hayley A. Johnson of Bellwood, Pennsylvania and Robert F. Johnson of Farrell, Pennsylvania and a doting grandmother to Carter, Quinn and Lela Johnson, and stepgrandchildren Elliott and Henry Weyhe. She also found joy and companionship in her cherished dog, Bailey, who brightened her days.



Preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Thomas and siblings Frank Barkovich and Mary Gagliardi.

Survived by her sons, grandchildren and a legacy of love, laughter and kindness.



Visitation hours will be held on Friday, September 22, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday morning, September 23 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., in the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home in Sharon, Pennsylvania.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, in St. Anthony of Padua Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Interment will follow beside her husband Thomas, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hermitage.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne’s honor may be made to St. Anthony’s Croatian Catholic Church, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

