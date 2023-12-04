SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Angela “Angie” Joan Cangemi Dye, age 89, born June 24, 1934 to Jerome and Jessie Cangemi of Oil City, Pennsylvania passed away on Tuesday November 28, 2023 surrounded by her two sons.

Angie was graduated from Oil City High School in 1953 and went on to graduate from beauty college where she earned her teaching and supervising license.

Following her graduation, she married William Dye on November 2, 1966.

Together, Angie and Bill owned, operated, and taught at several beauty colleges in the area where their students earned accolades and national awards as a result of her devoted instruction. She belonged to several cosmetology organizations including the National Association of Cosmetology Schools where she served as the National Treasurer for several years. Angie also belonged to the Rebekah Lodge in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania where she had served three terms as Noble Grand.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband and visited many places in and outside of the United States. She loved flowers, gardening, and enjoyed cooking, baking, as well as crafting. Angie loved being with her family and dear friends but especially cherished her time with her beloved grandson.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her two sons David J. Dye and his wife Cynthia, and Richard J. Dye and his wife Debra, and grandson Jordan all residing in the Cleveland, Ohio area. She also is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Along with her husband Bill who passed away on January 4, 2000, she was preceded in death by her sister Florence Galloway and her husband Peter and by her brother Salvatore Cangemi.

A private memorial service with her immediate family will be held at her request.

