Alyce Jane Rhoades, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alyce Jane Rhoades, 91, of Hermitage Thursday evening, August 5, 2021 following a period of declining health.

Alyce Jane was born on November 19, 1929 at home in Hermitage the daughter of Orie and Alice (Bees) Rhoades.

She was a 1947 graduate of Hickory High School and continued her education by graduating from Slippery Rock in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Alyce Jane received her Master’s in Education from Westminster College in 1957 and would spend more than 42 years in education retiring in June of 1993 from the Hermitage School District.

She was active in many professional and civic associations including being a lifetime member of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, Pennsylvania State Education Association Retired, life member of the NEA Mercer County Chapter, PASR-Delta Kappa Gamma Alpha Omicron Chapter, Sharon College Club, American Business Women’s Club, Hermitage Women’s Club, Mercer County Genealogical Society, Mercer County Historical Society, Hermitage Society and a Girl Scout Leader with the Penn Lakes Council since 1939.

Ms. Rhoades was a past member of the East Side Church in Sharon where she had held many offices and was very active as a charter member, deaconess, Elder and Sunday School Teacher. She was currently a longtime member of the Hickory United Methodist Church where she had been extremely active when physically able.

Alyce Jane is survived by her nephew, Frederick O. Rhoades, Jr. and his companion, Patricia Bratek, of Sharpsville, along with several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Frederick O. Rhoades, Sr. and her nephew, Dennis E. Rhoades.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday August 11, 2021 at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street in Sharon, Pennsylvania, with Rev. David S. Evans officiating. Friends may visit with her family beginning at 5:00 p.m. until the time of service in the funeral home chapel.

A private interment will be at America’s Cemetery.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association.

