Sam J. Bagnola, Canton, Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sam J. Bagnola, age 87, was called home to his Heavenly Family on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Sam was born June 21, 1933 in Canton to Patsy and Antonetta (Bartolomeo) Bagnola.

A 1951 graduate of McKinley High School, Sam served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean war, graduated from Kent State University, and retired from the United States Department of Labor, Wage and Hour Division.

Sam was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, where he participated in daily Mass, a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus in the Canton Council, Monsignor Graham Assembly and a eucharistic minister at Aultman Hospital.

Sam enjoyed playing softball. He was inducted into the Greater Canton Amateur Sports Hall of Fame and was a member of the 2005 Senior Olympics USA National Championship softball team. He also loved spending time with his family at their home on Atwood Lake, playing cards, working puzzles, and watching the Cleveland Indians.

Sam is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Colleen “Cis” (Williams) Bagnola; his four children, William (Lori) Bagnola of Fairborn, Ohio, Daniel (Laura) Bagnola of Canton, Anita (Jim) Leeders of Canton and Mary Beth (Tom) Tupa of Wadsworth; his grandchildren, Christopher, Amy, Samantha, Timothy, Emily, Angeline, Francesca, Camille, Jaquelyn and Collaine; his great-grandchildren, Anthony, Leo and Ruby; his sister, Louise Rizzo; his sisters-in-law, Kitty Bagnola and Janice Williams and many nieces and nephews.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Patsy, Dom and Joe; his sisters-in-law, Bev and Ruth; his brothers-in-law, Don Rizzo and Don “Skip” Williams; his granddaughter, Amelia and his great-granddaughter, Peyton.

The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice, Sue Obard and Dr. Andrew Herman for their compassionate care and support for Sam.

A celebration of Sam’s life will begin with his family receiving friends and family from 9:30 – 10:30 on Wednesday, September 9 at the Williams Funeral Home, 2508 Tuscarawas Street W, Canton, Ohio. The celebration will continue with a Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 3430 St. Michael Blvd. NW, Canton, with Father Tom Bishop presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Understanding the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sam’s family understands if family and friends choose to grieve and pray for Sam and the family safely from home. For those who do attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Area Chapter or the charity of one’s choice.

Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook.

