Sally N. Brown, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sally N. Brown, 82, of Daryman Avenue, Jamestown, passed away Thursday afternoon, October 17, 2019, in her residence.

She was born in Orange County, California, on November 28, 1936, a daughter of Michael and Katherine (Macdonald) Kinney.

On August 28, 1954, Sally married Leo Brown; he survives.

She was a homemaker and truly enjoyed entertaining family and friends.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Tamela Brown of Lake Isabella, California and Trievah Brown of Jamestown; a close niece and nephew, Bruce and MaryAnn Clark of Andover, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sharlyn Brown; four children, Kelly Brown-Dodd, Catherine “Cathy” Brown, Terrance “Terry” Brown and Edward “Eddy” Brown; a grandson, Brad Sherwood and a great-grandson, Alex McPherson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 21, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 North High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania, with Reverend V. David Foradori, Pastor, officiating.

Inurnment will be private in St. Michael Cemetery.

